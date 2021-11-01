Saudi Arabia: Dealing with Lebanon is 'pointless'

Saudi Arabia blasted Lebanon on Sunday, saying that dealing with Beirut was "pointless" due to Iran-backed Hezbollah's dominance.

"There is a crisis in Lebanon with the dominance of Iranian proxies over the scene," Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in an interview, according to AFP.

"This is what worries us and makes dealing with Lebanon pointless for the kingdom and for, I think, Gulf countries," he added.

The comments come two days after Saudi Arabia ordered the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave the country within 48 hours and stopped all imports from Lebanon.

The Saudi move was in response to a video circulated on social media in which Lebanon’s Information Minister, George Kordahi, described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Kordahi made the comments on a TV program before he was chosen for the post in September. Kordahi is close to the Christian Marada Movement, a close ally of Hezbollah.

Bahrain and Kuwait quickly followed Saudi Arabia and expelled the Lebanese ambassadors to their countries.

Prince Faisal said Sunday that the problem in Lebanon was "the continuous dominance of Hezbollah over the political system", and the Lebanese government's inability to steer Lebanon "out of this tunnel".

The issue went "beyond a statement or particular position", he said, adding that Hezbollah's role requires "reform and comprehensive revision".

The Lebanese information minister, meanwhile, said on Sunday that resigning was "out of the question".

Hezbollah and the Houthi rebels in Yemen are both backed by Iran, which is Saudi Arabia’s regional rival.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called on Iran to stop its “meddling” in the affairs of the kingdom's neighbors. Iran has fired back, accusing Saudi Arabia of trying to “drag the entire region into confrontation”.

However, the two countries have been engaged in talks since April with the aim of improving relations, for the first time since cutting ties in 2016. The talks have been described as being on the right track.

Friday’s move also came several days after Saudi Arabia classified the Lebanon-based Al-Qard Al-Hassan association as a terrorist entity, citing links to activities supporting Hezbollah.