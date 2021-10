As Avraham's days draw to a close, he has two final tasks to complete - to obtain a burial site for his wife Sara and to find a bride for his son Yitzchak.

With a little help from friends and strangers, Avraham completes both tasks on his own terms, purchasing the Machpelah cave for Sara, and finding, via the good efforts of his servant Eliezer, Rivka for Yitzchak.

The Torah relates all this with breathtaking tenderness and affection.