Congo to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

Congo’s president announced Thursday that his country will open a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital in the near future.

During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett Thursday afternoon, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi said that the Congo will increase its diplomatic ties with Israel, vowing to open a diplomatic facility in Jerusalem soon.

Tshisekedi did not discuss the opening of an embassy in Israel’s capital, but added that the new mission would also work to increase economic ties between the two countries.

During his visit to Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Congolese president visited the military cemetery on Mount Herzl, meeting with Yaakov Hagoel, the Chairman of the Executive of the World Zionist Organization.

Tshisekedi also visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in the capital, and on Thursday, visited an emergency response center ahead of his meeting with Bennett.

Just ahead of his visit, several billboards protesting the Congolese leader were put up in Jerusalem at major freeway overpasses.

The billboards accuse him of promoting anti-Semitism. “Felix, Stop the Corrupt Anti-Semitic Discrimination,” they read, without offering any more details.