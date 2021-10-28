Congolese President visits Mount Herzl

Yaakov Hagoel, the Chairman of the Executive of the World Zionist Organization, on Wednesday hosted the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, and his wife on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

During the visit, Chairman Hagoel reviewed the milestones that led to the establishment of the Jewish state, the work of Herzl and the Zionist movement to gather the exiles and fulfill a dream that is thousands of years old.

Accompanied by his entourage, the President placed a wreath on Herzl's grave and signed the official book of heads of state of the World Zionist Organization.

At the conclusion of his visit, the President expressed his great impression of the great heritage of the people of Israel and the fulfillment of the vision of the father of modern Zionism.