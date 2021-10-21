Facebook rejects ads for class teaching how to combat anti-Semitism

Facebook has rejected ads for a class dealing with anti-Semitism and Jewish identity, citing “sensitive social issues” that could influence elections or upcoming legislation, according to a report by eJewishPhilanthropy.

The class, “Outsmarting Antisemitism,” is being offered by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), a Chabad organization that offers adult Jewish courses on Jewish history, law, ethics, philosophy and rabbinical literature.

The four part class aims to “examine the roots” of the “ancient hatred” of anti-Semitism. It will discuss anti-Semitism and give students strategies on how to combat discrimination against Jews with “purpose, positivity and pride.”

Over 450 Chabad emissaries are expected to be involved with the worldwide course. Fifty instructors and Chabad centers attempted to run ads on Facebook. The social media giant rejected all of them, citing “sensitive social issues.”

JLI requested a review by Facebook’s ads manager but Facebook turned them down.

While Facebook has come under scrutiny from Jewish and watchdog organizations for failing to remove extremist content from its platform, the social media giant has also been increasingly criticized for removing pro-Israel or Jewish accounts with little notice, some that have been hacked with anti-Semitic material, with the onus on the page's owner to prove they didn't post the hateful content.

On October 18, Facebook banned a Jewish man from his personal and business social media accounts after an unknown hacker posted a torrent of pro-ISIS material on his pages in what appeared to be a targeted anti-Semitic attack. His account was only returned to him after a report in the UK press.

In September, Facebook dropped a ban on the largest pro-Israel social media page in the world. It had been shut down three months earlier when it was flooded with two million anti-Semitic posts that appeared on the page in a 72-hour period.