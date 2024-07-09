Facebook parent company Meta announced that it will classify the use of the term 'Zionist' as a euphemism for 'Jew' as antisemitic and as Tier 1 hate speech.

The announcement states, "After hearing input and looking at research from different perspectives, we will now remove speech targeting 'Zionists' in several areas where our process showed that the speech tends to be used to refer to Jews and Israelis with dehumanizing comparisons, calls for harm, or denials of existence."

It added, "We have determined that the existing policy guidance does not sufficiently address the ways people are using the term 'Zionist' online and offline."

Meta stated that "Going forward, we will remove content attacking 'Zionists' when it is not explicitly about the political movement, but instead uses antisemitic stereotypes, or threatens other types of harm through intimidation, or violence directed against Jews or Israelis under the guise of attacking Zionists, including: Claims about running the world or controlling the media; Dehumanizing comparisons, such as comparisons to pigs, filth, or vermin; Calls for physical harm; Denials of existence; Mocking for having a disease."

The announcement was praised by Jewish and antisemitism watchdog organizations.

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) stated, "This landmark decision, following years of advocacy by the WJC, its affiliated Jewish communities, and other organizations, marks a significant step in combating the veiled antisemitism that has proliferated under the guise of political discourse and has skyrocketed since October 7."

World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said, “Meta’s decision is a much-needed advancement in our ongoing fight against online antisemitism and hatred. By recognizing and addressing the misuse of the term 'Zionist,' Meta is taking a bold stand against those who seek to mask their hatred of Jews.”

“We appreciate that Meta has truly listened to the voices of Jewish communities that we work with. This policy change will help create a safer, more respectful online environment for everyone. I hope all other platforms will follow Meta’s leadership and take similar action,” added Lauder.

The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) also praised Meta's new policy.

“We applaud this decision taken by Meta’s Policy Forum, and the understanding that appropriating the term ‘Zionists’ to hide blatant Jew-hatred has no place on their platforms,” said CEO of CAM Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “This is an important first step towards ending the immunity and impunity for antisemites online.”

“For too long, antiaemites have been allowed their incitement and Jew hatred by merely changing key words like Zionists and Zionism, which is the national liberation movement of the Jewish people in its indigenous and ancestral homeland. The Jewish People’s enemies have not only appropriated Jewish indigenous terminology, but they have also used it as a weapon against us. Meta’s decision is welcome because it recognizes this and draws a heavy red line against it.”