Vaccinated tourists to be allowed into Israel starting November 1

Israel will begin allowing tourists who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus into the country starting November 1, the Prime Minister's Office announced Thursday.

Tourists will be allowed from all countries except 'red' countries and countries which are seeing an outbreak of the new AY4.2 variant.

Six cases of the AY4.2 variant have been discovered in Israel so far.

The first case to have been discovered in Israel was that of an eleven-year-old boy who had recently returned from Moldova and was already in quarantine when his test came back positive.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a consultation with senior government and ministry figures on ways to combat the spread of the new mutation. The Prime Minister stressed that developments must be closely monitored and acted upon quickly.

Bennett ordered that each case of the new strain in Israel be focused upon with an increased epidemiological investigation. It was also decided to contact countries in which the variant exists, in order to clarify and share information.