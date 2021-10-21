Mass events up, COVID cases down

In many countries, mass events are still banned; where they aren’t outright forbidden, they are still mostly frowned upon. However, recent data from the United States seem to suggest that so-called super-spreader events aren’t quite the super-spreaders many fear them to be.

“For weeks, crowds in the tens of thousands, mostly unmasked, have sat side-by-side now cheering on their teams at the halfway point of the season,” NBC reported. “All while doctors warned of games becoming potential super-spreader events. A frightening prospect at the time with hospitals already on the brink.”

And yet, “Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now all down nationwide,” the report continued. “Cases are now in steep decline in every college football state across the south, including Florida, where hospitalizations fell 64 percent last month, even as some 90,000 fans packed the [University of Florida] Gators' stadium.”

Fox News also noted the phenomenon, adding that, “There’s been a 35% decline in Georgia, 32% decline in South Carolina, 30% decline in Mississippi, 22% decline in Arkansas, 23% in Alabama, 9% in Texas. Every single SEC state where millions of people have gone to college football games has not led to a feast of COVID as Doctor Fauci predicted.”

Meanwhile, a recent report from UK Health Security Agency (a government agency, formerly known as Public Health England), shows that in all age groups from age 30 upward, COVID infection rates are higher in the double-vaccinated population than in the non-vaccinated population.

The report also notes that serious illness and death still appear less likely in the vaccinated population.