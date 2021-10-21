Significant drop in percentage of positive coronavirus tests

Wednesday saw 1,021 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, Israel's Health Ministry said.

The new cases bring the total number of active coronavirus cases across Israel to 15,623.

Among the 454 hospitalized coronavirus patients, 331 are in serious condition, of whom 184 are in critical condition. There are 159 coronavirus patients who are intubated.

Meanwhile, just 1.05% of coronavirus test results received on Wednesday were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, 8,030 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.

Israel has so far administered a first dose to 6,212,587 people, and a second dose to 5,707,275 of those people. So far, 3,875,901 Israelis have received the third (booster) dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. At the same time, the FDA said that Americans can use the "mix and match" method and choose a different shot than their original inoculation as a booster.