Smotrich: We won't let Mansour Abbas take our sovereignty in Jerusalem

MKs from the Religious Zionism party toured the area of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem Wednesday afternoon following the violent riots which occurred at the site yesterday.

The party's chairman, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said that "sovereignty in Jerusalem cannot be captured in the hands of Mansour Abbas. We came here because every evening Jews are attacked and harassed in the capital."

"Bennett's subservience to Mansour Abbas and the Islamic Movement is leading to the loss of governance over large areas across the country. The rioters understand that the government is limited in its ability to act against them and they take advantage of this to establish facts on the ground. This is happening in all the cities, in the Negev, in the cities involved and now also in the attempt to expropriate our right to the city of Jerusalem and to de facto divide Jerusalem. We are here to tell the Arab rioters and terrorists it will not happen," Smotrich said,

According to him, "Our Jerusalem, which belongs to the people of Israel, will last forever and the rioters cannot harm our eternal capital."

Earlier, Yehezkel Shmuel, the driver of the bus that was attacked by Arab stone throwers near the Damascus Gate, recalled the moments of terror he and his passengers experienced.

"People saw death approaching and started shouting 'Shema Yisrael,'" Shmueli told Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio).

"I told them to get down, like we do during a war. I hit the gas and fled. When I got stuck in a traffic jam I called the police - and received another barrage of stones. I thought that was the end," he said.