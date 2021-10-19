Undercover police arrest 22 in Jerusalem riots

Dozens of policemen and Border Police officers worked this evening (Tuesday) in the area of the Old City of Jerusalem's Damascus Gate to disperse a violent riot involving hundreds of Arabs.

22 suspects have been arrested so far on suspicion of involvement in breaches of public order, violence and throwing stones at buses and police forces operating at the scene.

A 38-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were lightly injured by stones thrown by Arabs at a bus on the Opel Road in Jerusalem. Magen Davidf Adom (MDA_ medics and paramedics provided medical care and referred the wounded to hospitals.

A Border Police undercover force operating in the Herod's Gate area made a targeted arrest of a suspect after stones at a bus. During the arrest, stones and bottles were thrown at the force and a point-by-point warning shot was fired into the air to repel the lawbreakers who were in the area.

Most of the rioters were dispersed by the police and the forces continue to work to maintain public order.

The police said: "We will continue to act resolutely and with a heavy hand against lawbreakers, whether they be minors or adults, who will try to harm the security forces and people on the road in this area and elsewhere."