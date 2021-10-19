Ben Gvir files police complaint against Joint List chairman

The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, filed a complaint against MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) for attacking him at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed at the Jerusalem police station in the Russian compound. Ben Gvir accuses Odeh of assault and misconduct in a public place.

Tuesday’s incident occurred when Odeh physically blocked Ben Gvir from visiting the room of a terrorist being treated at Kaplan Hospital.

During the confrontation, Odeh shoved Ben Gvir back, prompting Ben Gvir to shove Odeh in response.

The terrorist being treated at the hospital is a security prisoner who was transferred to Kaplan after he initiated a hunger strike.

Odeh called Ben Gvir a “little terrorist,” and “mentally ill”.

MK Ben Gvir said on Tuesday night, "We have all seen the photos of Ayman Odeh attacking me. While I pushed back, this indicates exactly the conduct and the mood among the Knesset members from the Joint List and Ra'am, they feel they own the place. Odeh committed a criminal and serious act, and the Israeli police and the ombudsman must prosecute him."

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy condemned Odeh in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

"I strongly condemn MK Ayman Odeh's violence against MK Ben Gvir at Kaplan Hospital. Raising your hand against another MK is a red line. I always warned that if the opposition does not permit the formation of an ethics committee, the situation will deteriorate from verbal violence to physical violence, as we saw today."

Odeh said following the incident, "The convicted terrorist Ben Gvir wanted to harm Mekdad al-Qawasmi, who has been on hunger strike for 91 days in protest of his arrest without trial. I stopped him. Kahanism will not pass."