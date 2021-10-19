MK Ayman Odeh shoves MK Ben-Gvir in hospital

A confrontation between two MKs turned physical Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in central Israel.

The chairman of the Joint Arab List, Ayman Odeh, physically blocked MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) from visiting the room of a terrorist being treated at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot.

During the confrontation, Odeh shoved Ben-Gvir back, prompting Ben-Gvir to shove Odeh in response.

The terrorist being treated at the hospital is a security prisoner who was transferred to Kaplan after he initiated a hunger strike.

Odeh called Ben-Gvir a “little terrorist,” and “mentally ill”.

Ben-Gvir responded by saying that Odeh is a “guest here”, before asking the hospital administrator if Odeh “gets to decide if you can let me in?”

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy condemned Odeh in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

"I strongly condemn MK Ayman Odeh's violence against MK Ben-Gvir at Kaplan Hospital. Raising your hand against another MK is a red line. I always warned that if the Opposition does not permit the formation of an ethics committee, the situation will deteriorate from verbal violence to physical violence, as we saw today."