Georgia school board passes resolution condemning anti-Semitism

A Georgia school board has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and racism in the wake of multiple incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti in school restrooms, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The “Anti-Semitism and Racism Resolution” adopted by the Cobb County School Board in Marietta, Georgia said: “The Board wishes to reaffirm its continued commitment to take proactive steps to address anti-Semitism, racism and all other forms of hate in Cobb County School District,”

It passed at the board’s October meeting with four members voting in favor and two voting against.

The resolution was put forward after restrooms at Pope High School and Lassiter High School were defaced with anti-Semitic phrases and swastikas during the High Holy Days.

A year earlier, the school board had attempted to pass a similar resolution against racism but members failed to bring the measure to a vote amid political disagreements.

Attending the meeting was Cobb County resident Hershel Greenblat, who is a Holocaust survivor, WABE reported.

“As a survivor, I’m here to bear witness to a time in history which began with so many small acts of biased attitudes: fear, stereotyping and misinformation,” Greenblat said. “Left unchecked, there was discrimination, violence, assaults and eventually genocide. Let us not sweep these recent acts of graffiti and vandalism under the rug.”

Greenblat called on the school district to reinstate the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “No Place For Hate” curriculum that addresses hate in schools. He also invited board members to go on a guided tour of the William Bremen Jewish Heritage Museum’s Holocaust exhibit.

“I hope this board will go beyond words and take action,” Greenblat said. “Please, do something about this anti-Semitism and anti-human beings. This is all I ask.”

The Southeast chapter of the ADL was critical of the board, saying that the resolution alone was not enough to address the situation.

“We can’t support this as an adequate response without a commitment to a specific plan to use education to combat anti-Semitism and prevent future acts of hate in Cobb schools,” they tweeted. “We look forward to seeing the county’s action plan.”