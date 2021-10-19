Denver Jewish school vandalized with swastikas

Denver police are looking into two incidents of anti-Semitic property damage to see if there is a connection, KDRV reported.

Over the weekend the Denver Academy of Torah was vandalized with swastikas and George Washington High School was defaced with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.

The two schools are less than a mile from each other.

So far, police have not discovered any evidence linking the two incidents. However, both acts were committed over the same two-day period, with the high school hit on Saturday night and the Jewish school being targeted on Sunday evening.

By Monday afternoon the high school had been able to remove all the hateful graffiti. But Denver Academy of Torah staff said that offensive words and swastikas were still visible on the school’s campus.

“All of it was widely dispersed on the sides of the building and on bleachers,” Scott Levin, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Mountain States chapter, told the news outlet.

Police said that an individual or a group through rocks that shattered windows of the Jewish school and caused damage to an electrical box.

The ADL added that a witness encountered an individual breaking glass near the Jewish school close to the time the vandalism occurred.

Levin said that the witness stated that “the person referred to Jews in a very disparaging way.”

Denver police said that both incidents are currently being looked into by their Bias-Motivated Crimes squad.