New US COVID-19 travel policy to go into effect next month

As announced by the White House on Sunday, the new travel policy requiring foreign nationals traveling to the United States to demonstrate proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 will take effect November 8.

The CDC’s website explains that, for purposes of entry into the United States, the accepted vaccines will include FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines. The list is available on the CDC’s website.

"The CDC and the interagency are working to develop the orders and guidance documents to implement this new travel policy, and those details -- for the airlines, for airline passengers, and for people coming to the land border -- will be available well in advance of November 8 to understand what is required to be in compliance," a statement from the US Department of State said.

"The Department will provide further information on travel.state.gov as it becomes available," the statement added.

Last week, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that land border restrictions are to be lifted, allowing fully vaccinated foreigners from Mexico and Canada to enter the United States, the first time since March 2020 that non-essential travelers are to be granted entry.

"We will begin allowing travelers from Mexico and Canada who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter the United States for non-essential purposes, including to visit friends and family or for tourism, via land and ferry border crossings," Majorkas said then.