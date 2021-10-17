Israel almost at 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

The coronavirus pandemic continues to claim victims and most of them are people who were not vaccinated at all or did not receive the booster dose of the vaccine.

Data from the Ministry of Health show that as of Sunday night, the number of deaths from the virus in Israel since the start of the pandemic stands at 7,999.

Since the weekend, 16 people have died from the virus. 11 of them were not vaccinated at all, one of them received a vaccine that had expired and did not receive the third dose and three were fully vaccinated. Those who died over the weekend were all over the age of 60.

In the last month, 453 COVID-19 carriers have died, about 67% of whom were not vaccinated at all and about 83% did not have a valid vaccine and did not receive the booster dose. 74 of the deceased were fully vaccinated. About a third of those who died during this month were over the age of 70.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 735 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the last day. 537 patients are hospitalized in hospitals across the country, and 380 of them are in serious condition.

On Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will hold a discussion on the possibility of expanding the “green classroom” model to all schools.