Israeli, German air force commanders fly over Israel

As part of the “Blue Flag” exercise, an honorary flyover was held in Israeli skies on Sunday.

A joint formation was led by the Israeli Air Force Commander, Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin, and German Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Ingo Gerhartz.

The flyover passed over the Israeli Knesset building, and ended over Malcha.

The Israeli and German Air Force commanders also visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Center, where they toured the “Flashes of Memory” photography exhibition, and participated in a memorial ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance.

During the ceremony, the commanders lit the eternal flame and laid a memorial wreath in honor of the victims of the Holocaust.





Loading....



