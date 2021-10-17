Smotrich: 'Bennett will cave and build consulate.'

MK Bezalel Smotrich, Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, said Sunday that Arab Knesset members who support terrorism have no place in the Knesset of Israel and the State of Israel.

During a discussion on the immigration bill last week in the Knesset, MK Smotrich told Knesset members of the Joint Arab List: "You are here by mistake - because [former Prime Minister David] Ben-Gurion did not finish the job and did not throw you out in '48."

"I did not exaggerate at all," MK Smotrich told Sharon Gal on Galei Israel today. "Arab Knesset members, anti-Zionist terrorist supporters, are debating the Basic Law of Immigration, provoking us [by claiming] that we are all immigrants here and we have no rights in this country, and we are racists and fascists and who knows what else. There is no place for such people in the Knesset or in the State of Israel."

Addressing those who call him racist, he said: "No one in the world thought I said that about all the Arabs of Israel. Anyone who knows me and follows me, knows my views. My stance on the matter and the distinction I make between three groups within the Arab population in the State of Israel are well known."

He said, "Trying to ask if I mean everyone and then presenting it as racism is part of trying to shut us up and prevent us from being able to talk about the very great dangers facing the State of Israel from the growing nationalist extremism among more and more sections of Arab society in Israel. Especially in the majority of their leadership."

"Jews in entire areas of the State of Israel cannot move around safely," he added. "This situation is unacceptable. I am not willing to be silent and I am not willing for anyone to say or try to present me as a racist and try to put me in some corner where I have to apologize. For too many years we have acted as though blind to the situation."

"We do not hate anyone and do not want to expel anyone, except those who hate us and want to destroy us and expel us," he said. "It is important to say this without hesitation and without fear. It is a thousand times more important than whether [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett will tweet or not whether he is a right-wing man or not. His statements have no meaning."

On the issue of opening an American consulate in an Arab area of Jerusalem, MK Smotrich said: "In my opinion, Bennett will surrender in this matter, will not stand firm with the Americans and we will see a consulate open. It is serious, dangerous, and outrageous. It has to do with the whole political approach that the left comes with. [Interior Minister Ayelet] Shaked (Yamina)? Do not depend on her. "