The Biden administration has reportedly decided to postponed the opening of the PA consulate in Jerusalem.

Likud MK responded to the report, saying, "Several months ago, I took on the task of preventing the establishment of a Palestinian consulate in Jerusalem. Together with partners in Israel and abroad, we initiated a process.

"I have traveled to Washington three times in recent months for many talks on information and persuasion with senators and members of Congress, who initiated a special law in Congress, in parallel with the bill I submitted to the Knesset - and it appears that we have at this stage succeeded in blocking this dangerous process.

"We are not complacent and we will continue the struggle to keep Jerusalem the eternal capital of Israel. Thank you to all the partners."