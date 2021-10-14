IDF eliminates terrorist who threw firebombs

IDF soldiers on Thursday evening fired at two Palestinian Arab terrorists who threw a firebomb at Israeli vehicles on the Tunnels Road, between Jerusalem and Gush Etzion.

One of the terrorists was killed and the other was arrested and taken for questioning. A Hamas flag was located at the post where the terrorists had prepared the firebomb.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that "IDF fighters who were in the area acted to thwart the threat and hit one of the firebomb throwers and arrested another suspect. The injured suspect received medical treatment at the scene by an IDF force and was later pronounced dead."

Overnight Wednesday, a Border Police officer was seriously injured in a ramming attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint. He was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was lightly injured when the vehicle he was driving collided with the wall and was arrested. An interrogation of the terrorist revealed that he was looking for a target for an attack for three days.