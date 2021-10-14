Border Police officer injured in ramming attack north of Jerusalem

A Border Police fighter was lightly to moderately injured in a ramming attack at the Qalandiya checkpoint, north of Jerusalem, on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old fighter was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

The terrorist was shot and is reportedly in light condition.

The Border Police said that “during an operation by Border Police fighters in the Qalandiya area to transport illegal buildings, a terrorist in a vehicle arrived, ran over a Border Police fighter and was taken to hospital.”

“The fighters fired at the vehicle, causing the vehicle to stop. The terrorist was arrested by the forces.”

Magen David Adom paramedics Yafit Ben Shimshon and Aviel Dayan said, "We joined a police force at the checkpoint, they led us to the scene nearby, we saw a young man about 20 years old on the road. He was fully conscious and suffered injuries to the head and the abdomen. We provided him with medical treatment at the scene and urgently evacuated him to the hospital in moderate and stable condition."