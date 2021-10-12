7-Eleven could open first Israeli store within a year

Israeli company signs agreement to open dozens of 7-Eleven convenience stores within three years.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Electra Consumer Products has signed an agreement with the international 7-Eleven chain to open dozens of stores in Israel over the next three years.

The convenience stores will not operate on Shabbat (Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath), the report said.

The first stores are expected to open in Tel Aviv next summer.

By the end of 2024, Electra is expected to invest approximately 60 million shekel ($18,587,826) in the brand.

7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses 71,100 stores in 17 countries. It is known for its Slurpee drinks, a partially frozen soft drink introduced in 1965.



