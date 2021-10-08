German Jewish singer told to remove Star of David by hotel taking legal action

Gil Ofarim, a German Jewish singer who was asked to remove his Star of David necklace by staff at the Westin Hotel in Leipzig, Germany before he would be allowed to check in, said on Friday he is going to take legal action against the hotel, Deutsche Welle reported.

The Munich-based singer will "not only testify as a witness to the police in Munich on Tuesday but will also file charges personally, for all possible offenses," Ofarim's manager, Yvonne Probst, told the Bild newspaper.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) is calling on the Marriott hotel chain to directly apologize to German Jewish singer Gil Ofarim

Marriott is the parent company of Westin.

After the Monday incident, Ofarim, a German-Israeli singer and the son of the late Israeli musician Abi Ofarim, recorded an Instagram video which has now been viewed over a million times.

“This blatantly antisemitic incident is sickening and unacceptable everywhere, but especially in Germany. It reminds us that antisemitism is a problem in all parts of society, not only in the extreme fringes,” said Remko Leemhuis, director of AJC Berlin.

In the video, a visibly upset Ofarim desribed the incident, and how the staff told him to remove his Star of David necklace before he would be allowed to check in.

At the end of the video, Ofarim asked, “Really? Germany 2021.”

“Marriott should take all necessary steps to ensure that something like this will never happen again. AJC stands ready to help with our expertise and knowledge,” Leemhuis said.

The hotel staff involved in the incident have reportedly been suspended.

In response, AJC has launched an online petition calling on Marriott to apologize to Ofarim, and also to institute anti-Semitism training for its employees in Germany and worldwide.

“AJC has the staff expertise and resources, especially its Translate Hate publication, to engage staff at all Marriott brands in understanding what is anti-Semitism, what should obviously be offensive words and actions,” AJC said. “Translate Hate is an innovative digital resource aimed at enabling individuals of all backgrounds to recognize and expose anti-Semitic language and images. It also recommends actions to take against hate speech.”

