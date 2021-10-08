Angela Merkel will not meet Netanyahu during visit to Israel

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will on Sunday host German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Israel. This will be Merkel's seventh visit to Israel during her 16 years in office.

At 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, the Prime Minister will hold a private meeting with the German Chancellor, and 45 minutes later, an extended working meeting with the participation of senior members of the entourage is expected.

A ceremonial Cabinet meeting will be held later with the participation of the German Chancellor. Bennett and Merkel will hold a joint press conference.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister and German Chancellor will visit the Yad Vashem Museum and in the evening they will meet with Israeli high-tech people and entrepreneurs at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem. The two leaders will then hold dinner.

The Prime Minister will discuss with the outgoing Chancellor the threats and regional challenges, especially the Iranian nuclear issue, the importance of preserving the power of the State of Israel on all levels and other issues related to Israel-Germany relations.

Merkel is not expected to meet opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu during her visit.

The Chancellor was originally scheduled to visit Israel in August, but postponed her visit due to the situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

Merkel did not participate in the recent elections in Germany, which were won by the center-left Social Democratic Party, while Merkel’s party suffered its worst showing in the post-World War II era.