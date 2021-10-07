Green pass cancelled in restaurants and open spaces

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Wednesday evening approved in a telephone vote the cancellation of the green pass in open spaces, in restaurants and in indoor swimming pools.

The purple pass outline will apply in these places as of Monday, October 11.

The green pass has also been cancelled in open-air attractions (jeep tours, kayaks, etc.), and the purple pass will be applied in these places as of Friday, October 8.

The decision regarding gyms will be made later, and there will be no change in the guidelines until then.

Due to technical difficulties, which at this stage do not allow some of those eligible to be issued the new green pass, the government approved that until Sunday, October 17, it will be possible to present a COVID-19 certificate (a certificate replacing the recovered/vaccinated certificate, which includes documentation of vaccination and recovery dates).

The use of the COVID-19 certificate is intended for those who are entitled to the new green pass and are unable to be issued the pass, and it can be presented at the entrance to businesses operating with a green pass.