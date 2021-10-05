Iran demands UN condemn Israel for alleged attack on nuclear facility

Iran has demanded that the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) condemn Israel for an alleged act of "sabotage" against an Iranian nuclear facility in June.

Iranian media reported that Iran had foiled an attack on the nuclear facility in the city of Karaj on June 23. Iranian officials told the New York Times that the alleged attack was carried out was by a small quadcopter drone. The officials said that the building which was targeted was used to manufacture centrifuges to enrich uranium.

Israeli intelligence group The Intel Lab released satellite footage showing damage at the site, contradicting Iran's assertions that it had thwarted the attack.

Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's nuclear agency, accused Israel of being behind the attack on Sunday and derided the international community and the IAEA for not condemning what he called an act of "terrorism." Eslami also acknowledged that the building was "severely damaged."

Iran's official news agency IRNA on Tuesday repeated Eslami's accusations, stating that “the latest act of sabotage by the occupation regime in Jerusalem against our country’s nuclear program was the terrorist attack on the TESA complex in Karaj."

Eslami blamed damage from the attack, specifically damage to security cameras, for Iran's refusal to allow IAEA inspectors into the site in Karaj