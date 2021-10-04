New Hampshire politician reprimanded for posting anti-Semitic image to social media

A New Hampshire lawmaker has been served with a formal reprimand for posting an allegedly anti-Semitic image on social media, nhpr reported.

The state’s Legislative Ethics Committee admonished Republican State Rep. James Spillane for posting in January a drawing of part of a London street mural from 2012 that was removed after complaints from the public due to the mural depicting “several men around what looks similar to a Monopoly game board which is supported on the bare backs of other people who appear subservient.”

The image Spillane posted contained the caption: “If we all stand up, their little game is over.”

Seven Jewish Democratic state politicians complained about Spillane’s post to the committee, calling it “personally offensive as it seemed similar to anti-Semitic propaganda,” according to a statement posted by the Ethics Committee in the state legislative calendar.

Spillane’s post was “contrary to the Principles of Public Service which have been adopted by the legislature,” said Ethics Committee Chairman Ned Gordon in the statement. He added that Spillane’s behavior “violated the legislature's Policy Against Sexual and Other Unlawful Harassment and Discrimination.”

Gordon added that a formal reprimand from the committee would encourage a “suitable letter of apology” so that there would be an “opportunity to educate members of the General Court and prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Members of the legislature, who had previously called for Spillane’s resignation over the incident, applauded the committee’s move.

“Sends a clear message to all members that when you post something on social media that is racist, sexist, anti-Semitic or otherwise discriminatory that such actions violate the Principles of Public Service for all legislators,” House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing said in a tweet.