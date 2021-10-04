Pundit: Why is Health Minister leaving Cabinet meeting to meet Abbas?

Channel 12 News political commentator Amit Segal on Sunday night criticized the members of Meretz, and especially Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, over their meeting with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

A key point of criticism by Segal of the Minister of Health was the fact that he left a meeting of the Coronavirus Cabinet in order to attend the meeting with the PA chairman.

"Abu Mazen is an old dictator, a murderer of his opponents, whose own people hate him," Segal wrote on Twitter.

He said, "I fail understand why a Health Minister has to abandon a Coronavirus Cabinet in the middle of a meeting in order to run to meet him, and even more so - why a meeting with him at his dubious 'palace' in Ramallah is considered a status symbol."