Abbas seeks to meet Meretz ministers

Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas has invited the ministers from the left-wing Meretz party to a meeting.

The ministers invited are Health Minister and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej.

Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported that Abbas' invitation to Horowitz and Frej was not necessarily intended to discuss health issues, but political issues - as representatives of the Meretz party.

"This is a complex event for Bennett, because when it comes to a meeting of ministers who are not in office then there is no need for the prime minister's approval of the move," Segal said.

The Prime Minister's Office said in response that "no request related to such meetings has been received from the ministers."