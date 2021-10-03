Iran unveils new tactical radar and simulator

The Iranian Air Defense unveiled an indigenous tactical radar and a simulator on Saturday, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing Iranian media.

The "Hormuz" mid-range radar is capable of calculating the velocity and distance of targets with high accuracy and transferring data to the fire control system for the launch of air defense missiles, Iranian Air Defense Commander Alireza Sabahi Fard was quoted as having said.

The new radar features its enhanced combat capabilities, less time for repair and maintenance, and higher precision in detecting targets, he added.

The "Shams" simulator, also unveiled on Saturday, will be used against ballistic missiles and a range of other targets, and it can simulate action against various targets in long ranges through modern combat scenarios, said Sabahi Fard.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to say with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishment

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Iran has also claimed it is in possession of the “father of all bombs”, described as a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

Earlier this year, the Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed that the country has drones with a range of 7,000 km (4,375 miles).