IRGC commander: Iran has drones with a range of 7,000 km

The Commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, claimed on Sunday that Iran has drones with a range of 7,000 km (4,375 miles), Reuters reports.

“We have unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) with long range of 7,000 kilometers. They can fly, return home, and make landing wherever they are planned to,” Salami was quoted as saying.

Iran often boasts of its military accomplishments, though it is not always possible to say with certainty that it is telling the truth about those accomplishment

In 2017, the Islamic Republic claimed to have unveiled a domestically manufactured tank which “has the capability to fire missiles and precisely guide them."

Previously, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it had successfully tested a Hormuz 2-type ballistic missile.

Iran has also claimed it is in possession of the “father of all bombs”, described as a domestically-made 10-ton bomb with a high destructive power.

Salami’s claims come as Iran and six major powers are in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal from which former US President Donald Trump withdrew three years ago.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from it.

The Islamic Republic has insisted on a removal of all sanctions as a condition to rejoining the deal, while the Biden administration has insisted that some will remain if they were imposed over other concerns, including human rights and Iran's support for extremist movements.