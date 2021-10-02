Arab MK warns of new elections

MK Waleed Taha (United Arab List) warned of new elections if his party's budgetary demands are not met.

In a Saturday interview with Kan 11, Taha said, "We joined the coalition in order to advance issues which are important to Arab society, as influential partners. If the issues are not advanced, we're going to new elections. We didn't come to crown people without bringing impressive achievements."

"The results on the ground show that I'm not happy. We need to be much more firmly involved in the issue of collecting [illegal] weapons. I am concerned that I myself, as well as my son and my daughter, and every Arab person, will find themselves in a situation which they have no connection to."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett canceled his planned visit to the illegal Arab settlement of Umm al-Fahm because "the timing was unsuccessful," Taha explained. "But the purpose, reducing infections in the Arab community and encouraging vaccination, is important."

"Someone made a mistake. We commemorate them every year," Taha said, referring to the terrorists who were killed in October 2000, and whose memorial was the reason the United Arab List (Ra'am) demanded Bennett reschedule his planned visit.

Meretz's Arab MK, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, joined the interview and discussed the proposed meeting between Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, who chairs Meretz, and Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, adding that he will join it.

"I don't understand the amazement," Frej said. "We work with the Authority. It's true that in the existing government, we've agreed that we won't agree on the Palestinian issue, but we didn't agree not to meet."

Regarding the ultimatum Abbas gave Israel at the United Nations, he said, "This is a statement which stems from frustration. I won't judge him for it. He wants to start a political process, and justifiably so."

When asked what the purpose of the meeting was, if it did not prevent a diplomatic process, he said, "The fact that the meeting was held is a message that there are people who believe in the two-state solution. These are the neighbors, we can't ignore them."