Jerusalem stabbing: Terrorist stayed in a hostel before attack

New details have emerged about the female terrorist who attempted to stab Israeli police officers on Thursday morning, Maariv reported.

Police investigations show that the terrorist has been identified as a mother of four who is in Israel illegally, the site said. She arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening and spent the night before the attack in a hostel in Jerusalem's Old City.

At around 6:00a.m. Thursday morning, the terrorist went to pray on the Temple Mount, and when she left, she moved in a suspicious fashion which alerted the police officers, The officers attempted to examine her, but as they did so, she pulled out a knife and attempted to stab them.

The police officers responded quickly, neutralizing the terrorist while preventing injuries to Israeli forces. Medical personnel arriving at the scene later declared the terrorist dead.

The owner of the hostel was detained for questioning.

Police officers A. from Netanya and L. from Petah Tikva both enlisted in March and completed their basic training about two months ago. Immediately following the incident, L. said, "We understood that something was going to happen as we were examining the terrorist. They prepare us for these moments. We immediately began angling for the shooting and we responded by firing towards the danger. During those moments nothing goes through your head other than finishing the incident with zero injuries to our forces."