Attempted stabbing attack in Old City of Jerusalem

A terrorist tried to stab police officers at the Chain Gate (Sha'ar ha-shalshelet) in the Old City of Jerusalem on Thursday morning.

She was neutralized. There were no reports of injuries among the officers.

Meanwhile, Israeli security forces operated overnight Wednesday in the Palestinian Arab village of Burqin, near Jenin, and carried out arrests of several suspects.

During the operation, the IDF soldiers fired at an armed terrorist who had opened fire at the force. According to Palestinian Arab reports, the terrorist was killed. There were no injuries among the Israeli fighters.