Terrorist killed during IDF operation near Jenin

Israeli security forces operated overnight Wednesday in the Palestinian Arab village of Burqin, near Jenin, and carried out arrests of several suspects.

During the operation, the IDF soldiers fired at an armed terrorist who had opened fire at the force. According to Palestinian Arab reports, the terrorist was killed. There were no injuries among the Israeli fighters.

Earlier this week, at least five terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces during five different operations against Hamas infrastructure in the Jenin and Ramallah areas.

During the operations, two Israeli fighters were seriously wounded.