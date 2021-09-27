Jordan's Crown Prince tests positive for COVID-19

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein has contracted coronavirus, the palace said on Monday, according to Reuters.

"His Highness Prince Hussein, who had received the vaccine against the coronavirus, showed mild symptoms and is in very good health," the Royal Court said in a statement.

The 27-year-old prince’s parents, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, have tested negative and will be subject to a precautionary home quarantine for a period of five days.

Jordan imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic, before easing policies in early June of last year.

King Abdullah II said last summer his country had successfully brought the novel coronavirus "under control" and would "come out stronger (from the crisis) compared to other countries in the region".

Earlier this month, Jordan lifted the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)