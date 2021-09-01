Jordan to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs, Sakher Dudin, said on Tuesday the country will lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions starting on Wednesday, as part of the government's plan to achieve a "Safe Summer", the Xinhua news agency reports.

In the third and final phase of the "Safe Summer" plan, Jordan will resume in-school learning and allow universities to open their campuses, said the minister.

Jordan will also allow full capacity at the workplace, with the exception of wedding halls that will be allowed to only operate at 50 percent capacity and with a cap of 200 people, he added.

To date, Jordan has reported 797,126 COVID-19 cases and 10,411 deaths.

Jordan imposed a tough curfew enforced with drones to curb the spread of COVID-19 near the start of the pandemic, before easing policies in early June of last year.

King Abdullah II said last summer his country had successfully brought the novel coronavirus "under control" and would "come out stronger (from the crisis) compared to other countries in the region".