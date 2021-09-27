Gantz visits fighters wounded in clashes with terrorists

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday visited the two fighters who were seriously wounded in clashes with terrorists in the Jenin area earlier this week and who are hospitalized at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

Gantz said that the Ministry of Defense will support the treatment of the wounded and support their families, and added that the investigations into the incident continue.

"It is no wonder that such wonderful fighters came from such wonderful families," he added.

Following the visit, Gantz tweeted, "I was very happy to hear about the improvement in their medical condition. The courage of the fighters prevented harm to the citizens of Israel and I salute them for that. We will continue to pray for their complete recovery."

The condition of one of the two wounded soldiers improved overnight. The other soldier remains in serious condition.

Earlier on Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visited the two wounded fighters.

Kochavi spoke with the medical staff and family members of the wounded, and promised that the IDF would stand by them all the way.

"Everything is being done to help them. They have two wonderful and strong families," the Chief of Staff said as he left Rambam Hospital.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)