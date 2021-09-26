IDF officer, soldier seriously wounded in gunfight with Hamas terrorists

An IDF soldier and officer were seriously injured in a gunfight with Hamas terrorists in the village of in Bruqin in Samaria overnight.

Soldiers from the Duvdevan unit carried out arrests as part of an operation against Hamas infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.

The IDF said that the circumstances of the incident would be investigated. The wounded were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital and their condition is defined as serious. Notices of the situation were given to their families.

The officer and soldier were shot by the terrorists in the upper torso. During the evacuation of the wounded, another shot was fired at the soldiers carrying them. A terrorist was killed and another was wounded and arrested in the firefight.

Dr. Hani Bahus, director of the trauma unit at Rambam Hospital, said that "the two wounded are in a serious and unstable condition with penetration wounds, several surgeries have been performed to stabilize their condition. Further surgeries are expected. There is currently no danger to their lives, although these are complex and serious injuries."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said of last night's activities, which ended with five terrorists killed in several shootouts in different parts of Judea and Samaria: "Security forces acted tonight in Judea and Samaria against Hamas terrorists who were about to carry out terrorist attacks in the short term. The soldiers and commanders in the field acted as expected of them, sought contact and we fully support them."

Military sources noted that the IDF is conducting intensive monitoring of Hamas' infrastructure in Judea and Samaria and the timing of the opening of the arrest operation was not accidental. IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav noted that "because this is Hamas infrastructure, and they have a desire to link the West Bank to the Gaza Strip, they are preparing to fire rockets."

During the night, soldiers from the Duvdevan unit set out to capture an armed terrorist in Jenin and carried out the mission without any casualties to the forces.

Early in the morning, the army embarked on four different operations to arrest terrorists: in one operation Duvdevan forces arrested an armed terrorist, in Bruqin a shootout with gunmen occurred as a terrorist with a weapon was arrested after being shot. In the same area in Bruqin, a terrorist was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an IDF force.

A terrorist was arrested without incident in Kabatiya. Three terrorists were killed in a shootout at a heavily fortified building in the Har Adar area.