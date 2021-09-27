Israel receives first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines

Israel's first-ever shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines arrived Sunday night, N12 reported.

Most Israelis have been vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, or, in rare, cases, the Moderna vaccine.

The AstraZeneca shipment will be administered to those who are sensitive to ingredients in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, as well as those who prefer a different technology.

Some studies have shown that AstraZeneca may be more effective against the Delta coronavirus variant than the other vaccines Israel has been using.

In addition, initial studies show that those who receive the AstraZeneca may not need a booster dose later on.

In April, Galei Tzahal reported that the Israeli government was working to cancel its order for 10 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over the vaccine’s safety.