4 Terrorists killed in gunfight with IDF soldiers near Jenin

Armed Palestinian Arabs and IDF forces exchanged gunfire early Sunday morning during an IDF arrest operation in the Jenin and Ramallah areas.

According to Palestinian Arab reports, the Arab gunmen opened fire on IDF soldiers during the arrest operation. The forces returned fire.

Several Palestinian Arabs were injured in the clashes.

The IDF stated that the gunfight occurred as soldiers carried out operations against Hamas infrastructure in Judea and Samaria. Four terrorists were killed in the firefight, the army reported.

Military sources noted that the IDF is conducting intensive monitoring of Hamas' infrastructure in Judea and Samaria and the timing of the opening of the arrest operation was not accidental. IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ran Kochav noted that "because this is Hamas infrastructure, and they have a desire to link the West Bank to the Gaza Strip, they are preparing to fire rockets."

During the night, soldiers from the Duvdevan unit set out to capture an armed terrorist in Jenin and carried out the mission without any casualties to the forces.

Early in the morning, the army embarked on four different operations to arrest terrorists: in one operation Duvdevan forces arrested an armed terrorist, in Bruqin a shootout with gunmen occurred as a terrorist with a weapon was arrested after being shot. In the same area in Bruqin, a terrorist was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an IDF force.

A terrorist was arrested without incident in Kabatiya. Three terrorists were killed in a shootout at a heavily fortified building in the Har Adar area,