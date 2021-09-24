Abbas to threaten dissolution of PA if no state formed

Azzam al-Ahmad, one of the senior leaders of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah, said on Thursday that Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday "will upset the enemies of the Palestinian people."

Speaking in an interview with official PA television, Ahmad said that in his speech, Abbas would express very strong views and emphasize an important point, namely the establishment of a Palestinian state or the dissolution of the Palestinian Authority.

Riyad Mansour, the PA representative at the UN, noted that Abbas’ speech would pave the way for a solution to the Palestinian issue based on international law and the decisions of international institutions.

In an interview with Voice of Palestine radio, Mansour said that what is now required of the international community is to implement in practice the decisions regarding the Palestinian issue and bring to justice the "perpetrators of crimes" against the Palestinian people.