Israeli who was detained in Peru returns to Israel

Hodaya Monsonego, the Israeli woman with special needs who was jailed in Peru for two years after being charged with involvement in drug offenses, arrived in Israel on Thursday night.

Monosonego was arrested and jailed in Peru two years ago on charges of drug smuggling, before a court ruled that she would be placed under house arrest.

Last month, a court in Peru decided to release Monsonego from house arrest and allow her to return to Israel.

Moments after reuniting with her family at Ben Gurion Airport, Monsonego said, "Thank you very much to all the people of Israel. Thank you to the Creator of the universe who performed miracles and wonders that I am in Israel. Many thanks to my amazing family who did not rest for a moment, and to my father who was with me for 4 months, fought and helped. I'm here thanks to all of you."