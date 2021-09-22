Suspected terror attack in Binyamin, Arab suspect arrested

A Jewish woman reported this evening, Wednesday, on a Palestinian Authority vehicle that hit her and fled, between Mikhmash and Neve Erez in the Binyamin Regional Council.

According to the description she gave to Hotline 100, a vehicle with Palestinian Authority license plates came in her direction, slowed down and then accelerated in her direction and hit her.

The woman was evacuated to the hospital and two hours later reported the incident to police.

Police officers who arrived at the scene carried out a number of activities to locate the offending vehicle along with additional forces.

The vehicle and the suspected driver were located at the entrance to Azaria. The suspect was arrested for questioning by security forces.