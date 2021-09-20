UK men arrested over alleged anti-Semitic abusive language during protest

Four British suspects have been charged with shouting anti-Semitic abuse through a megaphone as part of a pro-Palestinian convoy that participated in a protest in north London in May.

A video of the incident allegedly contains a voice screaming “F**k the Jews, rape their daughters” while cars flying Palestinian flags drive toward an intersection in the London district of St John’s Wood, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

St. John’s Wood has a sizeable Jewish community.

The four suspects, Mohammed Iftikhar Hanif, 27; Jawaad Hussain, 24; Asif Ali, 25; and Adil Mota, 26, face racial hatred charges, including using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent.

In a statement, the Community Security Trust (CST), the organization tasked with security for the UK Jewish community, welcomed arrests.

“CST welcomes the news that four men have been charged in connection with anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car convoy on Finchley Road, north London, May 2021,” CST wrote. “We thank [London police] for their work on this investigation.”

Jewish advocacy group Campaign Against Antisemitism also said it was relieved to hear of the arrests but added that the convoy should never have been allowed to proceed in the first place.

“This was an extremely distressing incident. Jewish families have told us that they were sent running in fear,” they tweeted.

