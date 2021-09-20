Disabled IDF veterans receive holiday gift from Chabad

Disabled IDF veterans on Monday received a top-of-the-line set of the Four Species, as part of an initiative spearheaded by Rabbi Menachem Kutner, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who helps victims of terror and other hate crimes in Israel.

Over the past few days, Rabbi Kutner hosted many disabled IDF veterans, who Chabad hasidim tend to call "exceptional" veterans.

The veterans were able to tour the model of the "770" Lubavitch World Headquarters, and at the end of the visit received a beautiful set of the Four Species used during the holiday of Sukkot (the Feast of Tabernacles).

Among those to receive the gifts were a soldier who lost part of his leg in Operation Protective Edge, and the legendary Lieutenant Colonel Yisrael Siman Tov, who lost an eye, arm, and leg in Lebanon.

A soldier in the Golani Brigade who was critically injured in Lebanon and paralyzed thereafter for five years also received the gifts, as did Gal Glickson from the Golani Brigade, who suffered severe injuries in Operation Cast Lead, and Ben Spitzer, who lost an arm and suffered a severe head injury in the same war.