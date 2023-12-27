Rabbi Michael Taib, a prominent Chabad-Lubavitch hasid from Kfar Chabad, was manning a tefillin booth in the Big shopping mall in Ashdod, when a mother and son approached him, saying that they were saved from the massacre in Kfar Aza.

The mother wished to say the "Hagomel" blessing, thanking G-d for miraculous deliveries, while her son donned tefillin (phylacteries).

Rabbi Taib told her that his two sons, Mendel and Zalman, are currently fighting in Gaza.

Following this, the woman asked their details, and Rabbi Taib showed her a photo of his son Mendel in Gaza.

Recognizing his face, the woman burst into tears, saying, "Your son is the commander of the Rotem Givati battalion, which rescued us from our home."