FM Lapid speaks to Egyptian counterpart

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Saturday spoke on the phone with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

A statement from Lapid’s office said that the two expressed great satisfaction with the successful recent meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi. The conversation was warm and friendly and they agreed to continue speaking soon.

The two expressed a desire to and advance the relationship between the countries of Israel and Egypt.

The foreign ministers spoke of a desire to strengthen economic relations between Israel and Egypt and of the potential for increased trade and business activity.

The ministers also discussed the "Economy for Security" plan for Gaza presented by Foreign Minister Lapid last week.

Last week’s meeting between Bennett and Al-Sisi was described by senior Egyptian officials as one of the most successful meetings ever between the leaders of the two countries.

Prime Minister Bennett said following the meeting, "I have just finished my first visit with the President of Egypt. The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created an infrastructure for a deep connection to move forward."

"We discussed a range of issues in the political, security, economic, and ways to deepen the relationship and strengthen the interests of our countries," he added.

"Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-awaited recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides, we must invest in strengthening this relationship, and we did that today," Bennett concluded.