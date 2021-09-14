Egyptians provided separate dishes for PM's kosher meal

The meeting between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was defined by senior Egyptian officials on Monday evening as one of the most successful meetings ever between the leaders of the two countries.

The meeting, which lasted three hours, was defined by the Egyptians and Israelis as “warm and cordial” and took place mostly in private. At the beginning of the meeting, the two spoke in English, but in the main part of it, Al-Sisi spoke Arabic and his remarks were translated into English while Bennett spoke Hebrew and his remarks were translated into Arabic for Al-Sisi.

At the end of the meeting, another extended meeting was held with the participation of the Egyptian foreign and intelligence ministers, as well as the head of the National Security Council, Dr. Eyal Hualta, the military secretary, Major General Avi Gil, and Bennett’s political adviser Shimrit Meir.

Afterwards, the crews had lunch attended by the Prime Minister and the Egyptian President. The Israeli delegation brought a kosher meal from Israel for the Prime Minister, and the Egyptians provided different dishes for the Prime Minister and the members of his delegation who keep kosher.

A political source said that during a discussion on the situation in Gaza and the joint efforts of Israel and Egypt to prevent the intensification of Hamas, Bennett raised the issue of the prisoners and missing persons before Al-Sisi in an attempt to advance the move.

Prime Minister Bennett said following Monday’s meeting, "I have just finished my first visit with the President of Egypt. The meeting was very important and very good. During the meeting, first and foremost, we created an infrastructure for a deep connection to move forward."

"We discussed a range of issues in the political, security, economic, and ways to deepen the relationship and strengthen the interests of our countries," he added.

"Israel is opening up to the countries of the region, and the basis for this long-awaited recognition is the peace between Israel and Egypt. Therefore, on both sides, we must invest in strengthening this relationship, and we did that today," Bennett concluded.